Excel Realty Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.31 crore, up 63.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.31 crore in September 2022 up 63.1% from Rs. 1.42 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.38 crore in September 2022 down 91.4% from Rs. 0.20 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.25 crore in September 2022 down 247.06% from Rs. 0.17 crore in September 2021.