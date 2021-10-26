Excel Realty Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.42 crore, up 356.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.42 crore in September 2021 up 356.86% from Rs. 0.31 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.20 crore in September 2021 down 121.77% from Rs. 0.91 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.17 crore in September 2021 down 82.65% from Rs. 0.98 crore in September 2020.

Excel Realty shares closed at 3.05 on October 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 52.50% returns over the last 6 months and 177.27% over the last 12 months.