    Excel Realty Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.84 crore, down 84.65% Y-o-Y

    May 11, 2023 / 03:41 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Excel Realty N Infra are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.84 crore in March 2023 down 84.65% from Rs. 5.46 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.93 crore in March 2023 up 16.39% from Rs. 2.31 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.24 crore in March 2023 down 3.23% from Rs. 2.17 crore in March 2022.

    Excel Realty shares closed at 0.40 on May 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 14.29% returns over the last 6 months and 2.56% over the last 12 months.

    Excel Realty N Infra
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.840.495.46
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.840.495.46
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.470.165.35
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.190.28--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.100.130.05
    Depreciation0.030.050.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.560.103.47
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.51-0.23-3.45
    Other Income0.240.351.23
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.270.12-2.22
    Interest0.020.000.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.290.12-2.23
    Exceptional Items-0.092.48--
    P/L Before Tax-2.382.60-2.23
    Tax-0.440.180.08
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.932.42-2.31
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.932.42-2.31
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-1.932.42-2.31
    Equity Share Capital141.07141.0794.05
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.010.21-0.25
    Diluted EPS-0.010.21-0.25
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.010.21-0.25
    Diluted EPS-0.010.21-0.25
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 11, 2023 03:33 pm