Excel Realty Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.84 crore, down 84.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.84 crore in March 2023 down 84.65% from Rs. 5.46 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.93 crore in March 2023 up 16.39% from Rs. 2.31 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.24 crore in March 2023 down 3.23% from Rs. 2.17 crore in March 2022.

Excel Realty shares closed at 0.40 on May 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 14.29% returns over the last 6 months and 2.56% over the last 12 months.