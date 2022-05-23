 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Excel Realty Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.46 crore, up 6.01% Y-o-Y

May 23, 2022 / 10:20 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Excel Realty N Infra are:

Net Sales at Rs 5.46 crore in March 2022 up 6.01% from Rs. 5.15 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.31 crore in March 2022 down 1285.55% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.17 crore in March 2022 down 778.13% from Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2021.

Excel Realty shares closed at 6.35 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 92.42% returns over the last 6 months and 154.00% over the last 12 months.

Excel Realty N Infra
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 5.46 1.87 5.15
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 5.46 1.87 5.15
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 5.35 1.77 4.70
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- 0.03
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.05 0.07 0.12
Depreciation 0.05 0.05 0.05
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.47 0.18 0.30
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.45 -0.21 -0.05
Other Income 1.23 -0.01 0.32
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.22 -0.22 0.27
Interest 0.01 0.01 0.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.23 -0.23 0.26
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -2.23 -0.23 0.26
Tax 0.08 -- 0.07
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.31 -0.23 0.19
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.31 -0.23 0.19
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- 0.01
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -2.31 -0.23 0.20
Equity Share Capital 94.05 94.05 94.05
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.25 -0.02 0.03
Diluted EPS -0.25 -0.02 0.03
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.25 -0.02 0.03
Diluted EPS -0.25 -0.02 0.03
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 23, 2022 10:00 am
