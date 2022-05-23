Excel Realty Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.46 crore, up 6.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.46 crore in March 2022 up 6.01% from Rs. 5.15 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.31 crore in March 2022 down 1285.55% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.17 crore in March 2022 down 778.13% from Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2021.

Excel Realty shares closed at 6.35 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 92.42% returns over the last 6 months and 154.00% over the last 12 months.