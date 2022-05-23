Excel Realty Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.46 crore, up 6.01% Y-o-Y
May 23, 2022 / 10:20 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Excel Realty N Infra are:
Net Sales at Rs 5.46 crore in March 2022 up 6.01% from Rs. 5.15 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.31 crore in March 2022 down 1285.55% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.17 crore in March 2022 down 778.13% from Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2021.
Excel Realty shares closed at 6.35 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 92.42% returns over the last 6 months and 154.00% over the last 12 months.
|Excel Realty N Infra
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.46
|1.87
|5.15
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.46
|1.87
|5.15
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|5.35
|1.77
|4.70
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|0.03
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.05
|0.07
|0.12
|Depreciation
|0.05
|0.05
|0.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.47
|0.18
|0.30
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.45
|-0.21
|-0.05
|Other Income
|1.23
|-0.01
|0.32
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.22
|-0.22
|0.27
|Interest
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.23
|-0.23
|0.26
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.23
|-0.23
|0.26
|Tax
|0.08
|--
|0.07
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.31
|-0.23
|0.19
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.31
|-0.23
|0.19
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|0.01
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-2.31
|-0.23
|0.20
|Equity Share Capital
|94.05
|94.05
|94.05
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.25
|-0.02
|0.03
|Diluted EPS
|-0.25
|-0.02
|0.03
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.25
|-0.02
|0.03
|Diluted EPS
|-0.25
|-0.02
|0.03
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes