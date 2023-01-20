English
    Excel Realty Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.49 crore, down 73.7% Y-o-Y

    January 20, 2023
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Excel Realty N Infra are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.49 crore in December 2022 down 73.7% from Rs. 1.87 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.42 crore in December 2022 up 1171.04% from Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2022 up 200% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2021.

    Excel Realty EPS has increased to Rs. 0.21 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.02 in December 2021.

    Excel Realty shares closed at 0.51 on January 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given -16.39% returns over the last 6 months and -26.09% over the last 12 months.

    Excel Realty N Infra
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.492.311.87
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.492.311.87
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.162.371.77
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.28-0.08--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.130.140.07
    Depreciation0.050.050.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.100.190.18
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.23-0.36-0.21
    Other Income0.350.06-0.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.12-0.30-0.22
    Interest0.000.000.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.12-0.30-0.23
    Exceptional Items2.48----
    P/L Before Tax2.60-0.30-0.23
    Tax0.180.08--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.42-0.38-0.23
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.42-0.38-0.23
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.42-0.38-0.23
    Equity Share Capital141.07141.0794.05
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.21-0.01-0.02
    Diluted EPS0.21-0.01-0.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.21-0.01-0.02
    Diluted EPS0.21-0.01-0.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

