Excel Realty Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.87 crore, down 5.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.87 crore in December 2021 down 5.43% from Rs. 1.97 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2021 down 208.9% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2021 down 1600% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020.

Excel Realty shares closed at 9.95 on February 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 180.28% returns over the last 6 months and 237.29% over the last 12 months.