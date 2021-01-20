Excel Realty Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.97 crore, down 42.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.97 crore in December 2020 down 42.76% from Rs. 3.45 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2020 down 271.76% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020 down 110% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2019.

Excel Realty shares closed at 2.45 on January 19, 2021 (NSE) and has given 133.33% returns over the last 6 months and 145.00% over the last 12 months.