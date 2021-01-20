Excel Realty Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.97 crore, down 42.76% Y-o-Y
January 20, 2021 / 03:31 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Excel Realty N Infra are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.97 crore in December 2020 down 42.76% from Rs. 3.45 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2020 down 271.76% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020 down 110% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2019.
Excel Realty shares closed at 2.45 on January 19, 2021 (NSE) and has given 133.33% returns over the last 6 months and 145.00% over the last 12 months.
|Excel Realty N Infra
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.97
|0.31
|3.45
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.97
|0.31
|3.45
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|3.19
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.88
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.25
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.14
|0.15
|0.44
|Depreciation
|0.05
|0.05
|0.07
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.22
|0.54
|0.07
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.06
|-0.44
|-0.32
|Other Income
|0.00
|1.37
|0.35
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.06
|0.93
|0.03
|Interest
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.07
|0.92
|0.01
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|0.04
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.07
|0.92
|0.05
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.08
|0.91
|0.04
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.08
|0.91
|0.04
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.07
|0.91
|0.04
|Equity Share Capital
|94.05
|94.05
|94.05
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|0.10
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|0.10
|0.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|0.10
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|0.10
|0.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited