Excel Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 226.09 crore, down 38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 226.09 crore in March 2023 down 38% from Rs. 364.67 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.16 crore in March 2023 down 95.17% from Rs. 44.79 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.55 crore in March 2023 down 80.07% from Rs. 67.99 crore in March 2022.

Excel EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.72 in March 2023 from Rs. 35.63 in March 2022.

Excel shares closed at 923.50 on May 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -21.85% returns over the last 6 months and -27.96% over the last 12 months.