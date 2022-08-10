 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Excel Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 328.81 crore, up 41.79% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 10:59 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Excel Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 328.81 crore in June 2022 up 41.79% from Rs. 231.91 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.05 crore in June 2022 up 72.91% from Rs. 21.43 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 57.80 crore in June 2022 up 58.23% from Rs. 36.53 crore in June 2021.

Excel EPS has increased to Rs. 29.47 in June 2022 from Rs. 17.04 in June 2021.

Excel shares closed at 1,365.45 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given 40.48% returns over the last 6 months and 16.87% over the last 12 months.

Excel Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 328.81 364.67 231.91
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 328.81 364.67 231.91
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 191.26 197.88 134.95
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.27 1.49 0.76
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -11.44 2.60 -8.76
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 26.84 28.81 23.53
Depreciation 7.77 7.74 7.21
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 64.71 67.13 48.91
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 47.41 59.03 25.31
Other Income 2.62 1.22 4.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 50.03 60.25 29.32
Interest 0.50 0.44 0.60
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 49.53 59.81 28.72
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 49.53 59.81 28.72
Tax 12.46 15.02 7.30
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 37.06 44.79 21.43
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 37.06 44.79 21.43
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.02 -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 37.05 44.79 21.43
Equity Share Capital 6.29 6.29 6.29
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 29.47 35.63 17.04
Diluted EPS 29.47 35.63 17.04
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 29.47 35.63 17.04
Diluted EPS 29.47 35.63 17.04
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 10, 2022 10:44 am
