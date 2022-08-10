Excel Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 328.81 crore, up 41.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 328.81 crore in June 2022 up 41.79% from Rs. 231.91 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.05 crore in June 2022 up 72.91% from Rs. 21.43 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 57.80 crore in June 2022 up 58.23% from Rs. 36.53 crore in June 2021.

Excel EPS has increased to Rs. 29.47 in June 2022 from Rs. 17.04 in June 2021.

Excel shares closed at 1,365.45 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given 40.48% returns over the last 6 months and 16.87% over the last 12 months.