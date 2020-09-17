Excel Consolidated June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 133.46 crore, down 29.55% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Excel Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 133.46 crore in June 2020 down 29.55% from Rs. 189.45 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.07 crore in June 2020 down 70.54% from Rs. 27.40 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.97 crore in June 2020 down 61.54% from Rs. 46.72 crore in June 2019.

Excel EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.42 in June 2020 from Rs. 21.80 in June 2019.

Excel shares closed at 822.35 on August 13, 2020 (NSE) and has given 5.01% returns over the last 6 months and 8.91% over the last 12 months.