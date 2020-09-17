172@29@17@137!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|excel-consolidated-june-2020-net-sales-at-rs-133-46-crore-down-29-55-y-o-y-5702101.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to PRO at just Rs.33 per month. Use code SUPERPRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Sep 17, 2020 02:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Excel Consolidated June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 133.46 crore, down 29.55% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Excel Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 133.46 crore in June 2020 down 29.55% from Rs. 189.45 crore in June 2019.

Close

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.07 crore in June 2020 down 70.54% from Rs. 27.40 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.97 crore in June 2020 down 61.54% from Rs. 46.72 crore in June 2019.

Excel EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.42 in June 2020 from Rs. 21.80 in June 2019.

Excel shares closed at 822.35 on August 13, 2020 (NSE) and has given 5.01% returns over the last 6 months and 8.91% over the last 12 months.

Excel Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'20Mar'20Jun'19
Net Sales/Income from operations133.46167.80189.45
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations133.46167.80189.45
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials57.4583.9385.71
Purchase of Traded Goods0.211.511.05
Increase/Decrease in Stocks11.76-5.492.99
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost19.6821.9920.22
Depreciation6.627.024.99
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses30.6344.3937.45
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.1214.4537.05
Other Income4.231.474.68
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.3515.9341.73
Interest0.560.800.57
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.7915.1341.17
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax10.7915.1341.17
Tax2.722.5913.76
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.0712.5427.40
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.0712.5427.40
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates8.0712.5427.40
Equity Share Capital6.296.296.29
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.429.9821.80
Diluted EPS6.429.9821.80
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.429.9821.80
Diluted EPS6.429.9821.80
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
 
First Published on Aug 14, 2020 11:55 am

tags #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Excel #Excel Industries #Results

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.