 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Excel Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 222.97 crore, down 36.39% Y-o-Y

Feb 13, 2023 / 10:00 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Excel Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 222.97 crore in December 2022 down 36.39% from Rs. 350.52 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.68 crore in December 2022 down 76% from Rs. 77.85 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.98 crore in December 2022 down 72.95% from Rs. 110.83 crore in December 2021.

Excel Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 222.97 311.95 350.52
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 222.97 311.95 350.52
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 122.81 179.80 164.10
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.58 2.12 1.15
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.98 6.40 -11.40
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 26.17 27.46 29.53
Depreciation 7.85 7.91 8.21
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 48.31 63.57 64.44
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 20.22 24.69 94.50
Other Income 1.91 5.75 8.13
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 22.13 30.44 102.62
Interest 0.36 0.92 0.43
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 21.77 29.52 102.19
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 21.77 29.52 102.19
Tax 3.01 7.46 24.34
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 18.76 22.05 77.85
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 18.76 22.05 77.85
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.07 -0.01 --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 18.68 22.04 77.85
Equity Share Capital 6.29 6.29 6.29
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.86 17.53 61.93
Diluted EPS 14.86 17.53 61.93
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.86 17.53 61.93
Diluted EPS 14.86 17.53 61.93
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited