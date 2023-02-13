Excel Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 222.97 crore, down 36.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 222.97 crore in December 2022 down 36.39% from Rs. 350.52 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.68 crore in December 2022 down 76% from Rs. 77.85 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.98 crore in December 2022 down 72.95% from Rs. 110.83 crore in December 2021.