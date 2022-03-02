Excel Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 350.52 crore, up 64.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 350.52 crore in December 2021 up 64.12% from Rs. 213.58 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 77.85 crore in December 2021 up 197.69% from Rs. 26.15 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 110.83 crore in December 2021 up 160.53% from Rs. 42.54 crore in December 2020.

Excel EPS has increased to Rs. 61.93 in December 2021 from Rs. 20.80 in December 2020.

Excel shares closed at 1,319.00 on February 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given 14.61% returns over the last 6 months and 52.83% over the last 12 months.