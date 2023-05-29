Evexia Lifecare Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 25.63 crore, up 31.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.63 crore in March 2023 up 31.89% from Rs. 19.43 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2023 up 295.78% from Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.93 crore in March 2023 up 6.9% from Rs. 0.87 crore in March 2022.

Evexia Lifecare EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.03 in March 2022.

Evexia Lifecare shares closed at 2.71 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given 68.32% returns over the last 6 months and 15.81% over the last 12 months.