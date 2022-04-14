 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Evexia Lifecare Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.43 crore, up 22.89% Y-o-Y

Apr 14, 2022 / 01:25 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Evexia Lifecare are:

Net Sales at Rs 19.43 crore in March 2022 up 22.89% from Rs. 15.81 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2022 down 143.54% from Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.87 crore in March 2022 up 7.41% from Rs. 0.81 crore in March 2021.

Evexia Lifecare shares closed at 7.70 on April 12, 2022 (BSE)

Evexia Lifecare
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 19.43 12.34 15.81
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 19.43 12.34 15.81
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.17 0.20 0.73
Purchase of Traded Goods 17.43 11.24 11.52
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.04 -0.04 0.51
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.13 0.14 0.11
Depreciation 0.04 0.06 0.05
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.78 0.27 74.52
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.84 0.46 -71.62
Other Income -0.01 0.00 72.38
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.83 0.46 0.76
Interest 0.08 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.75 0.46 0.76
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.75 0.46 0.76
Tax 0.95 0.11 0.32
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.19 0.34 0.44
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.19 0.34 0.44
Equity Share Capital 61.93 61.93 61.93
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.03 0.01 0.07
Diluted EPS -0.03 0.01 0.07
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.03 0.01 0.07
Diluted EPS -0.03 0.01 0.07
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Apr 14, 2022 01:17 pm
