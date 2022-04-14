Evexia Lifecare Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.43 crore, up 22.89% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Evexia Lifecare are:
Net Sales at Rs 19.43 crore in March 2022 up 22.89% from Rs. 15.81 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2022 down 143.54% from Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.87 crore in March 2022 up 7.41% from Rs. 0.81 crore in March 2021.
Evexia Lifecare shares closed at 7.70 on April 12, 2022 (BSE)
|
|Evexia Lifecare
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|19.43
|12.34
|15.81
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|19.43
|12.34
|15.81
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.17
|0.20
|0.73
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|17.43
|11.24
|11.52
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.04
|-0.04
|0.51
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.13
|0.14
|0.11
|Depreciation
|0.04
|0.06
|0.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.78
|0.27
|74.52
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.84
|0.46
|-71.62
|Other Income
|-0.01
|0.00
|72.38
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.83
|0.46
|0.76
|Interest
|0.08
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.75
|0.46
|0.76
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.75
|0.46
|0.76
|Tax
|0.95
|0.11
|0.32
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.19
|0.34
|0.44
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.19
|0.34
|0.44
|Equity Share Capital
|61.93
|61.93
|61.93
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|0.01
|0.07
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|0.01
|0.07
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|0.01
|0.07
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|0.01
|0.07
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
