Evexia Lifecare Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.43 crore, up 22.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.43 crore in March 2022 up 22.89% from Rs. 15.81 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2022 down 143.54% from Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.87 crore in March 2022 up 7.41% from Rs. 0.81 crore in March 2021.

Evexia Lifecare shares closed at 7.70 on April 12, 2022 (BSE)