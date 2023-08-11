Evexia Lifecare Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 14.02 crore, up 0.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.02 crore in June 2023 up 0.87% from Rs. 13.90 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2023 down 67.54% from Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2023 down 51.22% from Rs. 0.41 crore in June 2022.

Evexia Lifecare EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.04 in June 2022.

Evexia Lifecare shares closed at 1.72 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given -30.08% returns over the last 6 months and -8.51% over the last 12 months.