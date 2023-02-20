Evexia Lifecare Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.07 crore, up 38.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.07 crore in December 2022 up 38.35% from Rs. 12.34 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.93 crore in December 2022 up 170.29% from Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.35 crore in December 2022 up 159.62% from Rs. 0.52 crore in December 2021.