Evexia Lifecare Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.07 crore, up 38.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.07 crore in December 2022 up 38.35% from Rs. 12.34 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.93 crore in December 2022 up 170.29% from Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.35 crore in December 2022 up 159.62% from Rs. 0.52 crore in December 2021.

Evexia Lifecare EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in December 2021.

Evexia Lifecare shares closed at 2.03 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 10.93% returns over the last 6 months and -52.68% over the last 12 months.