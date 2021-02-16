Evexia Lifecare Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 17.99 crore, up 4.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.99 crore in December 2020 up 4.75% from Rs. 17.17 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2020 down 54.08% from Rs. 1.21 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.83 crore in December 2020 down 54.14% from Rs. 1.81 crore in December 2019.

Evexia Lifecare EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.09 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.19 in December 2019.

Evexia Lifecare shares closed at 144.00 on February 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given 5.77% returns over the last 6 months and 49.15% over the last 12 months.