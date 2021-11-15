Evexia Lifecare Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 26.03 crore, up 0.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.03 crore in September 2021 up 0.34% from Rs. 25.94 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.45 crore in September 2021 up 588.57% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.26 crore in September 2021 up 384.62% from Rs. 0.26 crore in September 2020.

Evexia Lifecare EPS has increased to Rs. 0.12 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.01 in September 2020.

Evexia Lifecare shares closed at 12.31 on November 12, 2021 (BSE) and has given -55.07% returns over the last 6 months and -57.21% over the last 12 months.