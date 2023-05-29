Evexia Lifecare Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 24.78 crore, up 23.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.78 crore in March 2023 up 23.84% from Rs. 20.01 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.83 crore in March 2023 down 202.31% from Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2023 down 94.87% from Rs. 0.78 crore in March 2022.

Evexia Lifecare shares closed at 2.71 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given 68.32% returns over the last 6 months and 15.81% over the last 12 months.