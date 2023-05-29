Evexia Lifecare Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 24.78 crore, up 23.84% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Evexia Lifecare are:
Net Sales at Rs 24.78 crore in March 2023 up 23.84% from Rs. 20.01 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.83 crore in March 2023 down 202.31% from Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2023 down 94.87% from Rs. 0.78 crore in March 2022.
Evexia Lifecare shares closed at 2.71 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given 68.32% returns over the last 6 months and 15.81% over the last 12 months.
|Evexia Lifecare
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|24.78
|18.57
|20.01
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|24.78
|18.57
|20.01
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.04
|0.03
|0.17
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|24.05
|17.30
|18.37
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.74
|-0.10
|-0.23
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.28
|0.30
|0.13
|Depreciation
|0.10
|0.10
|0.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.30
|0.50
|0.79
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.24
|0.44
|0.73
|Other Income
|0.18
|0.86
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.06
|1.31
|0.74
|Interest
|0.52
|-0.14
|0.08
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.58
|1.45
|0.66
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.58
|1.45
|0.66
|Tax
|0.24
|0.38
|0.94
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.83
|1.07
|-0.27
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.83
|1.07
|-0.27
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.83
|1.07
|-0.27
|Equity Share Capital
|66.44
|61.93
|61.93
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|0.02
|-0.04
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|0.02
|-0.04
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|0.02
|-0.04
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|0.02
|-0.04
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited