    Evexia Lifecare Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 24.78 crore, up 23.84% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 11:25 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Evexia Lifecare are:

    Net Sales at Rs 24.78 crore in March 2023 up 23.84% from Rs. 20.01 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.83 crore in March 2023 down 202.31% from Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2023 down 94.87% from Rs. 0.78 crore in March 2022.

    Evexia Lifecare shares closed at 2.71 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given 68.32% returns over the last 6 months and 15.81% over the last 12 months.

    Evexia Lifecare
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations24.7818.5720.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations24.7818.5720.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.040.030.17
    Purchase of Traded Goods24.0517.3018.37
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.74-0.10-0.23
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.280.300.13
    Depreciation0.100.100.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.300.500.79
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.240.440.73
    Other Income0.180.860.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.061.310.74
    Interest0.52-0.140.08
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.581.450.66
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.581.450.66
    Tax0.240.380.94
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.831.07-0.27
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.831.07-0.27
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.831.07-0.27
    Equity Share Capital66.4461.9361.93
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.010.02-0.04
    Diluted EPS-0.010.02-0.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.010.02-0.04
    Diluted EPS-0.010.02-0.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
