Evexia Lifecare Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.01 crore, up 26.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.01 crore in March 2022 up 26.12% from Rs. 15.86 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2022 down 167.33% from Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.78 crore in March 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.78 crore in March 2021.

Evexia Lifecare shares closed at 7.70 on April 12, 2022 (BSE)