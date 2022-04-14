Evexia Lifecare Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.01 crore, up 26.12% Y-o-Y
April 14, 2022 / 01:25 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Evexia Lifecare are:
Net Sales at Rs 20.01 crore in March 2022 up 26.12% from Rs. 15.86 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2022 down 167.33% from Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.78 crore in March 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.78 crore in March 2021.
Evexia Lifecare shares closed at 7.70 on April 12, 2022 (BSE)
|Evexia Lifecare
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|20.01
|12.44
|15.86
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|20.01
|12.44
|15.86
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.17
|0.20
|0.73
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|18.37
|11.80
|14.71
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.23
|-0.60
|-2.68
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.13
|0.14
|0.13
|Depreciation
|0.04
|0.06
|0.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.79
|0.28
|74.57
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.73
|0.55
|-71.65
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.00
|72.38
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.74
|0.55
|0.73
|Interest
|0.08
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.66
|0.55
|0.74
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.66
|0.55
|0.74
|Tax
|0.94
|0.14
|0.33
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.27
|0.41
|0.41
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.27
|0.41
|0.41
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.27
|0.41
|0.41
|Equity Share Capital
|61.93
|61.93
|61.93
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.04
|0.01
|0.07
|Diluted EPS
|-0.04
|0.01
|0.07
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.04
|0.01
|0.07
|Diluted EPS
|-0.04
|0.01
|0.07
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
