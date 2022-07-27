Evexia Lifecare Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.80 crore, down 31.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.80 crore in June 2022 down 31.98% from Rs. 20.28 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022 down 98.21% from Rs. 0.47 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2022 down 83.56% from Rs. 0.73 crore in June 2021.

Evexia Lifecare EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.08 in June 2021.

Evexia Lifecare shares closed at 2.09 on July 26, 2022 (BSE) and has given -54.76% returns over the last 6 months and -81.22% over the last 12 months.