Evexia Lifecare Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 20.28 crore, up 490.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.28 crore in June 2021 up 490.29% from Rs. 3.44 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.47 crore in June 2021 up 173.6% from Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.73 crore in June 2021 up 151.72% from Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2020.

Evexia Lifecare EPS has increased to Rs. 0.08 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.03 in June 2020.

Evexia Lifecare shares closed at 17.15 on August 11, 2021 (BSE)