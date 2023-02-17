Evexia Lifecare Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.57 crore, up 49.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.57 crore in December 2022 up 49.28% from Rs. 12.44 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.07 crore in December 2022 up 159.83% from Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.41 crore in December 2022 up 131.15% from Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2021.