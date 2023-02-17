Evexia Lifecare Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.57 crore, up 49.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.57 crore in December 2022 up 49.28% from Rs. 12.44 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.07 crore in December 2022 up 159.83% from Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.41 crore in December 2022 up 131.15% from Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2021.

Evexia Lifecare EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in December 2021.

Evexia Lifecare shares closed at 2.18 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 18.48% returns over the last 6 months and -47.72% over the last 12 months.