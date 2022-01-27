Evexia Lifecare Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 12.44 crore, down 79.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.44 crore in December 2021 down 79.75% from Rs. 61.41 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2021 down 34.96% from Rs. 0.63 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2021 down 35.11% from Rs. 0.94 crore in December 2020.

Evexia Lifecare EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.10 in December 2020.

Evexia Lifecare shares closed at 9.55 on January 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given -55.16% returns over the last 6 months and -68.91% over the last 12 months.