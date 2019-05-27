Everlon Synth Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 10.35 crore, down 6.29% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Everlon Synthetics are:
Net Sales at Rs 10.35 crore in March 2019 down 6.29% from Rs. 11.04 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2019 down 172.21% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2019 down 80% from Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2018.
Everlon Synth shares closed at 14.21 on May 24, 2019 (BSE) and has given 27.44% returns over the last 12 months.
|
|Everlon Synthetics
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|10.35
|7.79
|11.04
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|10.35
|7.79
|11.04
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|9.31
|6.27
|10.00
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.08
|1.02
|-0.18
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.19
|0.20
|0.19
|Depreciation
|0.07
|0.08
|0.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.87
|0.82
|0.74
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.02
|-0.59
|0.24
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.01
|-0.58
|0.24
|Interest
|0.07
|0.08
|0.08
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.07
|-0.66
|0.16
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.07
|-0.66
|0.16
|Tax
|--
|--
|0.06
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.07
|-0.66
|0.10
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.07
|-0.66
|0.10
|Equity Share Capital
|5.62
|5.62
|5.62
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.13
|-1.17
|0.18
|Diluted EPS
|-0.13
|-1.17
|0.18
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.13
|-1.17
|0.18
|Diluted EPS
|-0.13
|-1.17
|0.18
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited