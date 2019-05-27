Everlon Synth Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 10.35 crore, down 6.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.35 crore in March 2019 down 6.29% from Rs. 11.04 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2019 down 172.21% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2019 down 80% from Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2018.

Everlon Synth shares closed at 14.21 on May 24, 2019 (BSE) and has given 27.44% returns over the last 12 months.