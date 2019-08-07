Everlon Synth Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 10.22 crore, down 2.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.22 crore in June 2019 down 2.18% from Rs. 10.44 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2019 up 9195.24% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2019 up 130.77% from Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2018.

Everlon Synth EPS has increased to Rs. 0.35 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.01 in June 2018.

Everlon Synth shares closed at 14.28 on August 06, 2019 (BSE) and has given -0.28% returns over the last 6 months and 47.98% over the last 12 months.