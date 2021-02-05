Everlon Synth Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 10.97 crore, up 16.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.97 crore in December 2020 up 16.59% from Rs. 9.41 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.92 crore in December 2020 up 454.56% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.77 crore in December 2020 up 741.67% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2019.

Everlon Synth EPS has increased to Rs. 1.64 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.46 in December 2019.

Everlon Synth shares closed at 10.10 on January 21, 2021 (BSE)