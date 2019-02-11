Everlon Synth Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 7.79 crore, down 20.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.79 crore in December 2018 down 20.24% from Rs. 9.77 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.66 crore in December 2018 down 293.69% from Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2018 down 204.17% from Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2017.

Everlon Synth shares closed at 14.32 on February 07, 2019 (BSE)