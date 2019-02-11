Everlon Synth Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 7.79 crore, down 20.24% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Everlon Synthetics are:
Net Sales at Rs 7.79 crore in December 2018 down 20.24% from Rs. 9.77 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.66 crore in December 2018 down 293.69% from Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2018 down 204.17% from Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2017.
Everlon Synth shares closed at 14.32 on February 07, 2019 (BSE)
|
|Everlon Synthetics
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|7.79
|11.04
|9.77
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|7.79
|11.04
|9.77
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|6.27
|11.19
|8.25
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.02
|-1.56
|0.20
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.20
|0.16
|0.18
|Depreciation
|0.08
|0.05
|0.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.82
|0.79
|0.67
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.59
|0.40
|0.42
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.02
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.58
|0.42
|0.43
|Interest
|0.08
|0.08
|0.09
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.66
|0.34
|0.34
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.66
|0.34
|0.34
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.66
|0.34
|0.34
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.66
|0.34
|0.34
|Equity Share Capital
|5.62
|5.62
|5.62
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.17
|--
|0.61
|Diluted EPS
|-1.17
|--
|0.61
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.17
|--
|0.61
|Diluted EPS
|-1.17
|--
|0.61
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited