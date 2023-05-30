Everest Organic Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 50.75 crore, down 7.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 50.75 crore in March 2023 down 7.89% from Rs. 55.10 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2023 down 60.9% from Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.97 crore in March 2023 up 36.24% from Rs. 2.18 crore in March 2022.

Everest Organic EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.14 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.36 in March 2022.

Everest Organic shares closed at 99.65 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -21.44% returns over the last 6 months and -38.03% over the last 12 months.