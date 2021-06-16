Everest Organic Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 45.04 crore, down 2.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 45.04 crore in March 2021 down 2.7% from Rs. 46.29 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.20 crore in March 2021 down 44.41% from Rs. 3.96 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.57 crore in March 2021 down 14.26% from Rs. 5.33 crore in March 2020.

Everest Organic EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.75 in March 2021 from Rs. 4.95 in March 2020.

Everest Organic shares closed at 356.25 on June 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given 42.44% returns over the last 6 months and 173.30% over the last 12 months.