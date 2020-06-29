Everest Organic Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 46.29 crore, down 11.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 46.29 crore in March 2020 down 11.13% from Rs. 52.09 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.96 crore in March 2020 up 319.28% from Rs. 0.94 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.33 crore in March 2020 down 5.66% from Rs. 5.65 crore in March 2019.

Everest Organic EPS has increased to Rs. 4.95 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.18 in March 2019.

Everest Organic shares closed at 174.25 on June 26, 2020 (BSE)