Everest Organic Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 52.09 crore, up 60.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 52.09 crore in March 2019 up 60.88% from Rs. 32.38 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.94 crore in March 2019 up 147.15% from Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.65 crore in March 2019 up 244.51% from Rs. 1.64 crore in March 2018.

Everest Organic EPS has increased to Rs. 1.18 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.48 in March 2018.

Everest Organic shares closed at 196.90 on May 21, 2019 (BSE) and has given 117.33% returns over the last 6 months and 102.68% over the last 12 months.