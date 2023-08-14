Everest Organic Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 42.67 crore, down 0.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 42.67 crore in June 2023 down 0.83% from Rs. 43.03 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2023 up 101.27% from Rs. 2.75 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.74 crore in June 2023 up 320.97% from Rs. 1.24 crore in June 2022.

Everest Organic EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.44 in June 2022.

Everest Organic shares closed at 123.90 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 22.61% returns over the last 6 months and -7.26% over the last 12 months.