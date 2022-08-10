 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Everest Organic Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 43.03 crore, down 16.17% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 10:18 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Everest Organics are:

Net Sales at Rs 43.03 crore in June 2022 down 16.17% from Rs. 51.33 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.75 crore in June 2022 down 229.13% from Rs. 2.13 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.24 crore in June 2022 down 128.57% from Rs. 4.34 crore in June 2021.

Everest Organic shares closed at 144.20 on August 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given -42.79% returns over the last 6 months and -53.80% over the last 12 months.

Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 43.03 55.10 51.33
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 43.03 55.10 51.33
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 32.83 35.00 31.90
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.46 2.68 1.65
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.28 4.27 3.82
Depreciation 0.99 0.77 0.96
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 11.01 11.41 9.73
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.62 0.97 3.25
Other Income 0.39 0.45 0.13
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.23 1.41 3.38
Interest 0.69 1.00 0.72
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.93 0.41 2.66
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -2.93 0.41 2.66
Tax -0.17 0.12 0.53
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.75 0.29 2.13
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.75 0.29 2.13
Equity Share Capital 8.00 8.00 8.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.44 0.36 2.67
Diluted EPS -3.44 0.36 2.67
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.44 0.36 2.67
Diluted EPS -3.44 0.36 2.67
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 10, 2022 10:11 am
