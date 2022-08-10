Everest Organic Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 43.03 crore, down 16.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 43.03 crore in June 2022 down 16.17% from Rs. 51.33 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.75 crore in June 2022 down 229.13% from Rs. 2.13 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.24 crore in June 2022 down 128.57% from Rs. 4.34 crore in June 2021.

Everest Organic shares closed at 144.20 on August 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given -42.79% returns over the last 6 months and -53.80% over the last 12 months.