Everest Organic Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 43.03 crore, down 16.17% Y-o-Y
August 10, 2022 / 10:18 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Everest Organics are:
Net Sales at Rs 43.03 crore in June 2022 down 16.17% from Rs. 51.33 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.75 crore in June 2022 down 229.13% from Rs. 2.13 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.24 crore in June 2022 down 128.57% from Rs. 4.34 crore in June 2021.
Everest Organic shares closed at 144.20 on August 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given -42.79% returns over the last 6 months and -53.80% over the last 12 months.
|Everest Organics
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|43.03
|55.10
|51.33
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|43.03
|55.10
|51.33
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|32.83
|35.00
|31.90
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-3.46
|2.68
|1.65
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.28
|4.27
|3.82
|Depreciation
|0.99
|0.77
|0.96
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|11.01
|11.41
|9.73
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.62
|0.97
|3.25
|Other Income
|0.39
|0.45
|0.13
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.23
|1.41
|3.38
|Interest
|0.69
|1.00
|0.72
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.93
|0.41
|2.66
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.93
|0.41
|2.66
|Tax
|-0.17
|0.12
|0.53
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.75
|0.29
|2.13
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.75
|0.29
|2.13
|Equity Share Capital
|8.00
|8.00
|8.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.44
|0.36
|2.67
|Diluted EPS
|-3.44
|0.36
|2.67
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.44
|0.36
|2.67
|Diluted EPS
|-3.44
|0.36
|2.67
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited