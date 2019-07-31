Everest Organic Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 41.24 crore, up 52.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 41.24 crore in June 2019 up 52.5% from Rs. 27.05 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.24 crore in June 2019 up 295.67% from Rs. 0.82 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.33 crore in June 2019 up 158.37% from Rs. 2.45 crore in June 2018.

Everest Organic EPS has increased to Rs. 4.05 in June 2019 from Rs. 1.02 in June 2018.

Everest Organic shares closed at 131.15 on July 30, 2019 (BSE)