Everest Organic Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 43.29 crore, down 7.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 43.29 crore in December 2022 down 7.63% from Rs. 46.87 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.52 crore in December 2022 up 2242.37% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.16 crore in December 2022 up 77.53% from Rs. 1.78 crore in December 2021.