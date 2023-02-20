English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar: Watch ‘‘Options Trading Tricks & Techniques : Insights on Options Trading’’ with Mr. Nitin Murarka
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Everest Organic Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 43.29 crore, down 7.63% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 01:09 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Everest Organics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 43.29 crore in December 2022 down 7.63% from Rs. 46.87 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.52 crore in December 2022 up 2242.37% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.16 crore in December 2022 up 77.53% from Rs. 1.78 crore in December 2021.

    Everest Organic EPS has increased to Rs. 1.90 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.08 in December 2021.

    Everest Organic shares closed at 98.40 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -28.04% returns over the last 6 months and -59.85% over the last 12 months.

    Everest Organics
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations43.2945.9746.87
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations43.2945.9746.87
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials28.6229.3637.84
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.32-1.05-6.67
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.754.074.02
    Depreciation1.101.131.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses12.0910.8010.01
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.591.640.61
    Other Income5.650.220.12
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.061.860.73
    Interest0.810.850.57
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.251.010.17
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.251.010.17
    Tax-0.270.070.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.520.940.06
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.520.940.06
    Equity Share Capital8.008.008.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.901.170.08
    Diluted EPS1.901.170.08
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.901.170.08
    Diluted EPS1.901.170.08
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Everest Organic #Everest Organics #Pharmaceuticals #Results
    first published: Feb 20, 2023 01:00 pm