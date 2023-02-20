Everest Organic Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 43.29 crore, down 7.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 43.29 crore in December 2022 down 7.63% from Rs. 46.87 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.52 crore in December 2022 up 2242.37% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.16 crore in December 2022 up 77.53% from Rs. 1.78 crore in December 2021.

Everest Organic EPS has increased to Rs. 1.90 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.08 in December 2021.

Everest Organic shares closed at 98.40 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -28.04% returns over the last 6 months and -59.85% over the last 12 months.