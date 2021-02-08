Everest Organic Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 48.40 crore, up 21.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 48.40 crore in December 2020 up 21.95% from Rs. 39.69 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.06 crore in December 2020 up 124.52% from Rs. 1.81 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.59 crore in December 2020 up 48.76% from Rs. 4.43 crore in December 2019.

Everest Organic EPS has increased to Rs. 5.07 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.26 in December 2019.

Everest Organic shares closed at 265.65 on February 05, 2021 (BSE) and has given 10.71% returns over the last 6 months and 57.80% over the last 12 months.