Everest Organic Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 40.16 crore, up 49.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 40.16 crore in December 2018 up 49.2% from Rs. 26.92 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.48 crore in December 2018 up 250.15% from Rs. 0.99 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.86 crore in December 2018 up 180.38% from Rs. 2.09 crore in December 2017.

Everest Organic EPS has increased to Rs. 4.35 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.24 in December 2017.

Everest Organic shares closed at 61.30 on October 30, 2018 (BSE) and has given -28.72% returns over the last 6 months and -59.74% over the last 12 months.