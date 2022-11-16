 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Everest Market Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, up 15.07% Y-o-Y

Nov 16, 2022 / 11:39 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Everest Marketing are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in September 2022 up 15.07% from Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2022 down 246.17% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.15 crore in September 2022 down 1400% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

Everest Market shares closed at 68.20 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 151.66% returns over the last 6 months and 382.32% over the last 12 months.

Everest Marketing
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.13 0.08 0.11
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.13 0.08 0.11
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.11 0.10 0.05
Depreciation 0.04 0.04 0.03
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.18 0.19 0.09
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.20 -0.24 -0.06
Other Income 0.01 0.02 0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.19 -0.22 -0.04
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.19 -0.22 -0.04
Exceptional Items 0.04 -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.14 -0.22 -0.04
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.14 -0.22 -0.04
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.14 -0.22 -0.04
Equity Share Capital 4.76 4.76 4.76
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.30 -0.46 -0.09
Diluted EPS -0.30 -0.46 -0.09
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.30 -0.46 -0.09
Diluted EPS -0.30 -0.46 -0.09
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Everest Market #Everest Marketing #Results
first published: Nov 16, 2022 11:33 am