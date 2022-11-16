Everest Market Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, up 15.07% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Everest Marketing are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in September 2022 up 15.07% from Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2022 down 246.17% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.15 crore in September 2022 down 1400% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.
Everest Market shares closed at 68.20 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 151.66% returns over the last 6 months and 382.32% over the last 12 months.
|
|Everest Marketing
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.13
|0.08
|0.11
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.13
|0.08
|0.11
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.11
|0.10
|0.05
|Depreciation
|0.04
|0.04
|0.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.18
|0.19
|0.09
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.20
|-0.24
|-0.06
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.02
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.19
|-0.22
|-0.04
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.19
|-0.22
|-0.04
|Exceptional Items
|0.04
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.14
|-0.22
|-0.04
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.14
|-0.22
|-0.04
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.14
|-0.22
|-0.04
|Equity Share Capital
|4.76
|4.76
|4.76
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.30
|-0.46
|-0.09
|Diluted EPS
|-0.30
|-0.46
|-0.09
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.30
|-0.46
|-0.09
|Diluted EPS
|-0.30
|-0.46
|-0.09
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited