    Everest Market Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, up 15.07% Y-o-Y

    November 16, 2022 / 11:39 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Everest Marketing are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in September 2022 up 15.07% from Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2022 down 246.17% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.15 crore in September 2022 down 1400% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

    Everest Market shares closed at 68.20 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 151.66% returns over the last 6 months and 382.32% over the last 12 months.

    Everest Marketing
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.130.080.11
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.130.080.11
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.110.100.05
    Depreciation0.040.040.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.180.190.09
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.20-0.24-0.06
    Other Income0.010.020.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.19-0.22-0.04
    Interest0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.19-0.22-0.04
    Exceptional Items0.04----
    P/L Before Tax-0.14-0.22-0.04
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.14-0.22-0.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.14-0.22-0.04
    Equity Share Capital4.764.764.76
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.30-0.46-0.09
    Diluted EPS-0.30-0.46-0.09
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.30-0.46-0.09
    Diluted EPS-0.30-0.46-0.09
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

