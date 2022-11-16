Everest Market Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, up 15.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in September 2022 up 15.07% from Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2022 down 246.17% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.15 crore in September 2022 down 1400% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

Everest Market shares closed at 68.20 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 151.66% returns over the last 6 months and 382.32% over the last 12 months.