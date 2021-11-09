Everest Market Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore, up 1167.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore in September 2021 up 1167.78% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2021 up 63.97% from Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021 up 88.89% from Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2020.

Everest Market shares closed at 14.17 on November 08, 2021 (BSE)