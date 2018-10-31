Everest Market Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, up 199.68% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in September 2018 up 199.68% from Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.19 crore in September 2018 down 96700% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.19 crore in September 2018 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2017.

Everest Market shares closed at 3.59 on October 04, 2018 (BSE)